New York National Guard Chaplains visit South Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The South African National Defence Force Chaplain General, Brigadier Gen. E.T. Maswe, left; and South African Defence Minister A. M. Motshekga; pose with New York Army National Guard chaplains Col. Douglas Brock and Lt. Col. Timothy Miller during the South African military’s annual chaplains symposium outside Cape Town, South Africa in October 2024. Brock and Miller represented the United States at the meeting of 200 South African military chaplains. The New York National Guard regularly conducts exchanges with South Africa as part of the State Partnership Program. (Photo Courtesy Col. Douglas Brock)