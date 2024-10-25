Renovations ahead at South Carolina National Guard Hartsville Readiness Center

Photo By Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver | South Carolina State Senator Gerald Malloy, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver | South Carolina State Senator Gerald Malloy, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general of South Carolina, National Guard leadership, and local officials came together to break ground at the Hartsville Readiness Center, Oct. 20, 2024, Hartsville, South Carolina. The group participated in the ceremonial dirt shoveling, marking the beginning of the center's full renovation. The project will modernize the facility over the next 10 months, ensuring it remains a valuable asset for both the Guard and the Hartsville community. The ceremony highlighted the importance of this $4.5 million investment in local readiness and service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver) see less | View Image Page

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville will soon be home to a newly renovated South Carolina National Guard readiness center thanks to a $4.5 million investment from the state and federal government.



Originally dedicated on October 18, 1980, the readiness center is not only a training facility for Soldiers, but a gathering place for the local community. This 44-year-old landmark will receive much-needed upgrades including new electrical, flooring, heating and air conditioning and plumbing. The building will receive all new finishes including doors and windows making the facility more energy efficient. Exterior work includes enlarging the parking lot.



Sunday, October 20, saw the Hartsville High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps present the colors for this special occasion. State Senator Gerald Malloy, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, adjutant general of South Carolina, were among the distinguished guests in attendance.



The renovation of the training facility is a “testament to the enduring partnership between the South Carolina National Guard and the community it serves,” said U.S. Army Capt. Kate E. Hartung.



“We are grateful to have the opportunity to be able start the renovation process of this readiness center,” said U.S. Army Major General R. Van McCarty, adjutant general for South Carolina. “The renovation will transform the readiness center, give it a facelift, and reinvigorate the structure Alpha Company, 351st ASB calls home.”



The Soldiers from Alpha Company were called to state active duty in September after Hurricane Helene impacted the state. They deployed to Saluda handing out water and pre-packaged meals to residents who lost power after the storm.