EBS-C Tabletop Exercise (TTX) Aligns Senior Leaders on Minimum Viable Capability Release

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. - Army senior leaders from across the Army’s software modernization environment brought in users and stakeholders for a comprehensive tabletop exercise focused on the Enterprise Business Systems-Convergence (EBS-C) Minimum Viable Capability Release (MVCR), Oct. 23.

Co-chaired by The United States Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM) and EBS-C Multifunctional Capabilities Team (EBS-C MFCT), the exercise helped identify program gaps and seams as well as create decision points and define roles and responsibilities required to roll out capability and functionality under an agile capability’s integration model.

"Tabletop exercises are an important part of planning so that our cross-functional team can address challenges, test readiness, and refine strategies,” said Nikki Cabezas, acting director EBS-C MFCT. “By simulating scenarios, leaders not only uncover potential risks, but also build the collaboration needed to ensure the success of this large-scale, complex implementation."

The four-part tabletop walkthrough began with detailed briefings from the EBS-C MFCT and Project Management Office (PMO). They illustrated the foundational work and senior leader decisions that shaped the MVCR, targeting national and operational level distribution planning, organic transportation, and the receipt, storage, issuance, quality, turn-in and disposal of ammunition and components.

Three more turns taking the MVCR from development and demonstration, through fielding, and continuous enhancement drove conversation capturing requests for information from the force, institutional Army, and the enterprise.

The exercise serves as a pivotal step in developing the fielding plan for the MVCR and for future EBS-C development and requirements generation.

More than 80 people participated in person with another 30 joining in on-line representing organizations across the Army including: HQDA (G4, G3/5/7, OSA-OEM), AMC, FORSCOM, TRADOC, CASCOM, MFCT, ASC, ASCC, SOCOM, NGB, USARC, PEO-EIS, DEVCOM, and JPO Armaments and Ammunition.

The diversity of the group provided valuable insights addressing integration challenges with DoD and Army systems.

This is the first in a series of tabletop exercises as the program continues its agile development and delivery of modernized business system capability to the force.