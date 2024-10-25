New Deputy Commander for Tenth Fleet and Fleet Cyber Command Shares Best Practices for Network Security

Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Ryan K. Mahelona, a Hawaii native who was recently named deputy commander...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Ryan K. Mahelona, a Hawaii native who was recently named deputy commander for Tenth Fleet and Fleet Cyber Command in Fort Meade, Maryland is featured in support of Cyber Security Awareness Month. Mahelona shared his perspective about current cybersecurity threats and best practices for avoiding them with Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH). Every October, the Navy joins government and private industry to focus attention on the importance of cybersecurity, reducing network breaches and ever-evolving threats across cyberspace. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Rear Adm. Ryan K. Mahelona) see less | View Image Page

As our use and reliance on digital platforms increases, so does our exposure to cybersecurity risks.



Every October, the Navy joins government and private industry to focus attention on the importance of cybersecurity, reducing network breaches and ever-evolving threats across cyberspace.



The National Cybersecurity Alliance’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme this year is “Secure our World: It’s easy to Stay Safe online,” reminding internet users that there are plenty of simple ways to keep personal information and private data secure when browsing and using the internet.



“You are a cybersecurity warrior,” explained Vice Adm. Karl O. Thomas, deputy chief of naval operations for information warfare in a written message in CHIPS, the Department of Navy’s information technology magazine. “Every Sailor, Navy federal employee, and contractor has a role to play in cybersecurity. Simple actions such as using strong passwords, recognizing phishing attempts, and reporting suspicious activities can significantly enhance our collective security. Leaders at all levels must prioritize cybersecurity and foster a cybersecurity culture.”



Thomas urged everyone to keep up on the latest cybersecurity threats, ask questions, engage in cybersecurity training and stay updated on cybersecurity policies. “Adopt good cybersecurity practices and encourage others to do the same,” he added.



Rear Adm. Ryan K. Mahelona, a Hawaii native who was recently named deputy commander for Tenth Fleet and Fleet Cyber Command in Fort Meade, Maryland, talked with Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) about current cybersecurity threats and best practices for avoiding them.



Mahelona explained that there are threats from many adversaries, some with advanced and evolving capabilities, adding that the Navy must stay ahead of these adversaries in our command, control and communication (C3) capabilities. “We want to continue to be able to move faster, quickly adapt and integrate some of the technology, into our efforts or our readiness to fight a war.”



To counteract these threats, Mahelona emphasized that military and civilian network users should keep up with their annual cybersecurity training and remain vigilant in the search for better solutions to existing problems.



“Everyone has to do their part,” he said. “Annual training is necessary to understand how to protect ourselves in this environment. One of the things that’s going to be key is our ability to look ahead and figure out some of the innovative ways we can do better with what we have today. How do we adapt? How do we move faster? What technologies can we incorporate?”



A newsletter from Vice Adm. Craig A. Clapperton, Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command, and U.S. Tenth Fleet lists five security measures Navy network owners can take to lower their risk of attack by an enemy to their systems: use encryption and multi-factor authentication, conduct regular software updates, use network segmentation whenever possible to contain a threat in the event of an attack, and use the least privilege principle, so users only can access what is necessary for their role. These measure will reduce and lower the impacts of threats by adversaries to the Navy networks.



This proactive approach to security and this constant search for better solutions will help the Navy keep pace with the rapid development of technology and the associated evolution of threats from our adversaries, according to Mahelona.



To create long-term change in the cybersecurity landscape, Mahelona would like to see more students getting involved with “transformative technology to deliver some innovative, functional, secure solutions to the warfighter.”



Mahelona sees that happening when students receive better preparation for information technology careers in the private sector or in the Navy. He pledged to do what he could to support this effort. “If I can make that impact, that would be awesome,” he shared.



In his new role as deputy commander for Tenth Fleet and Fleet Cyber Command, Mahelona’s mission is to block adversary access across cyberspace and “monitor and direct, assess, communicate, coordinate, and execute operations to help the naval command and control and set conditions for subordinate commands.”



“We look at basically planning, coordinating, and conducting a full spectrum of cyberspace activities,” he explained, “and really the goal is to ensure freedom of access across all the Navy’s warfighting domains.”