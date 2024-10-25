Rear Adm. Ryan K. Mahelona, a Hawaii native who was recently named deputy commander for Tenth Fleet and Fleet Cyber Command in Fort Meade, Maryland is featured in support of Cyber Security Awareness Month. Mahelona shared his perspective about current cybersecurity threats and best practices for avoiding them with Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH). Every October, the Navy joins government and private industry to focus attention on the importance of cybersecurity, reducing network breaches and ever-evolving threats across cyberspace. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Rear Adm. Ryan K. Mahelona)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 14:46
|Photo ID:
|8724358
|VIRIN:
|241029-O-RD674-4278
|Resolution:
|1920x2400
|Size:
|646.26 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Deputy Commander for Tenth Fleet and Fleet Cyber Command Shares Best Practices for Network Security, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Deputy Commander for Tenth Fleet and Fleet Cyber Command Shares Best Practices for Network Security
No keywords found.