Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Deputy Commander for Tenth Fleet and Fleet Cyber Command Shares Best Practices for Network Security

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New Deputy Commander for Tenth Fleet and Fleet Cyber Command Shares Best Practices for Network Security

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Rear Adm. Ryan K. Mahelona, a Hawaii native who was recently named deputy commander for Tenth Fleet and Fleet Cyber Command in Fort Meade, Maryland is featured in support of Cyber Security Awareness Month. Mahelona shared his perspective about current cybersecurity threats and best practices for avoiding them with Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH). Every October, the Navy joins government and private industry to focus attention on the importance of cybersecurity, reducing network breaches and ever-evolving threats across cyberspace. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Rear Adm. Ryan K. Mahelona)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 14:46
    Photo ID: 8724358
    VIRIN: 241029-O-RD674-4278
    Resolution: 1920x2400
    Size: 646.26 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Deputy Commander for Tenth Fleet and Fleet Cyber Command Shares Best Practices for Network Security, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Deputy Commander for Tenth Fleet and Fleet Cyber Command Shares Best Practices for Network Security

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Region Hawaii
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    cybersecurity
    Cybersecurity Awareness Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download