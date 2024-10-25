85th TES flies new F-16 electronic warfare suite

Photo By 1st Lt. Rebecca Abordo | Lt. Col. Stephen Graham, F-16 Electronic Warfare Test Director, completes post-flight...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Rebecca Abordo | Lt. Col. Stephen Graham, F-16 Electronic Warfare Test Director, completes post-flight procedures after flying an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron equipped with the Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite (IVEWS) for the first time at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, last month. IVEWS is a self-protecting electronic warfare system on the F-16 that provides digital radar warnings and active jamming capability to detect, identify, locate and counter potential threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Rebecca Abordo) see less | View Image Page

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron flew the first Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite (IVEWS) flight here last month.



IVEWS is a self-protecting electronic warfare (EW) system on the F-16 that provides digital radar warnings and active jamming capability to detect, identify, locate, and counter potential threats.



Lt. Col. Stephen Graham, F-16 Electronic Warfare Test Director, piloted the inaugural flight. He emphasized the system’s integration with the F-16, noting that it elevates the aircraft to a "fourth generation plus" status, enabling it to effectively counter modern threats.



“The success of this flight is a testament to the entire team working on this program,” Graham said. “Integrating a system at this level typically takes a long time, but thanks to the incredible people involved, we achieved this success quickly.”



Graham elaborated on the collaborative nature of the program, which involved a diverse group of engineers, pilots, and technicians from various defense contractors.



“This was a collaborative effort between the government, contractors, and major Air Force commands,” said Graham. “Everyone has put in significant effort to make this program the best it can be.”



Lt. Col. Joseph Gagnon, 85th TES commander, highlighted the broader implications of the IVEWS program, emphasizing its versatility.



“This technology can be implemented on almost any airframe,” he said. “We are creating a force multiplier not just for the F-16, but for any platform.”



The successful flight marks a significant advancement in the F-16's electronic warfare capabilities, enhancing its readiness to confront evolving aerial threats.