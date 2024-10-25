Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Speaks at Pacific Tech 2024

    CDRUSINDOPACOM Speaks at PACTECH 2024

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, delivers a keynote...... read more read more

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, delivers a keynote speech at the Pacific Tech / Pacific Defense Contracting 2024 Conference, in Honolulu, Oct. 28.

    Hosted by Hawaii Technology Development Corporation, PACTECH 2024 is a forum for government and defense industry leaders to build relationships with federal Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 21:17
    Story ID: 484100
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 36
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Speaks at Pacific Tech 2024, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    CDRUSINDOPACOM Speaks at PACTECH 2024
    CDRUSINDOPACOM Speaks at PACTECH 2024
    CDRUSINDOPACOM Speaks at PACTECH 2024
    CDRUSINDOPACOM Speaks at PACTECH 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IPC
    HTDC
    USINDOPACOM
    PACTECH24
    PDCS24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download