    CDRUSINDOPACOM Speaks at PACTECH 2024 [Image 1 of 5]

    CDRUSINDOPACOM Speaks at PACTECH 2024

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, delivers a keynote speech at the Pacific Tech / Pacific Defense Contracting 2024 Conference, in Honolulu, Oct. 28. With an emphasis on federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, PACTECH 2024 brings together government and defense industry leaders to focus on the challenges and opportunities of emerging industries in the region. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 21:18
    Photo ID: 8722907
    VIRIN: 241028-N-PC065-1197
    Resolution: 5749x3825
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    This work, CDRUSINDOPACOM Speaks at PACTECH 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CDRUSINDOPACOM Speaks at PACTECH 2024

    Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Speaks at Pacific Tech 2024

    IPC
    HTDC
    USINDOPACOM
    PACTECH24

