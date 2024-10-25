CDRUSINDOPACOM Speaks at PACTECH 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, delivers a keynote speech at the Pacific Tech / Pacific Defense Contracting 2024 Conference, in Honolulu, Oct. 28. With an emphasis on federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, PACTECH 2024 brings together government and defense industry leaders to focus on the challenges and opportunities of emerging industries in the region. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)