Fort Buchanan enables readiness through community outreach

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, Ulises Marrero, Deputy to the Garrison Commander and Luis Pizarro, president of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, met at the installation headquarters, Oct. 24, as part of the command’s community outreach efforts, to explore possible collaboration among the organizations.



“There are so many opportunities in Fort Buchanan. For example, we would like to expand the pool of contractors to expedite the speed of our different project in the installation. I believe that expediting the execution contracts will have a positive economic impact on the island,” said Samples.



The commander also highlighted the great potential that Fort Buchanan offers to commanders and the community.



“In the Army we talk in terms of readiness. Since 2001, one hundred percent of Reserve units from Puerto Rico have deployed. As we talk about building the Fort Buchanan of 2030, we realize that the installation has too much to offer in terms of readiness. If we envision it, we can achieve it,” said Staples.



Focusing on more immediate actions, Marrero proposed connecting the Mission and Installation Contracting Command with the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce.



“I think that a general brief to the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce members about the federal contracting process could be beneficial and could positively impact the number of contractors that bid to our projects. Last year Fort Buchanan contributed approximately $500 million dollars to the local economy,” said Marrero.



As part of the engagement, Pizarro had a hands-on experience with the Engagement Skills Training suite and the Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator, at the installation’s Training Support Center.



After the hands-on experience with several military grade weapons systems and learning how the installation enables readiness of military units, Pizarro expressed his appreciation for Fort Buchanan’s presence on the island.



“The presence of the U.S. military in Puerto Rico is very important. It is one of the biggest strengths that Puerto Rico has as part of its relationship with the mainland Now more than ever that relationship needs to be strengthen. Having a military installation on the island is very important in terms of economic impact. Just the presence itself is important. I am looking forward to work together with Fort Buchanan,” said Pizarro, whose father served in the U.S. Army Reserve.



Pizarro went on to propose specific actions to start shaping the mutual collaboration.



“We could do a joint event with the members of the Chamber to educate them about federal contracting opportunities at Fort Buchman and the process to compete. I think this is a good starting point, actionable, specific measurable, and doable. I am interested in advocating at the appropriate forums for Fort Buchanan’s potential,” added Pizarro.



According to Army Regulation 360-1, the Army Public Affairs Program, community outreach is defined as those activities that support the relationship between military and civilian communities.



Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.