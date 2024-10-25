Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan enables readiness through community outreach [Image 2 of 4]

    Fort Buchanan enables readiness through community outreach

    PUERTO RICO

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, Ulises Marrero, Deputy to the Garrison Commander and Luis Pizarro, president of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, met at the installation headquarters, Oct. 24, as part of the command’s community outreach efforts, to explore possible collaboration among the organizations.

