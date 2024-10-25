South Carolina Army National Guardsmen to deploy to Southwest border to support Customs and Border Protection

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Brad Mincey | U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 1055th Transportation Company, South...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Brad Mincey | U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 1055th Transportation Company, South Carolina National Guard, held a deployment ceremony Oct. 27, 2024, at McCrady Training Center, in Eastover, South Carolina. More than 100 Guardsmen will deploy to support the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to assist with border security operations. The Department of Defense has supported the Department of Homeland Security’s border security in 19 of the last 23 years. The mission enables CBP to address security challenges and conduct its mission more efficiently along the southwest border. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brad Mincey, South Carolina National Guard) see less | View Image Page

EASTOVER, S.C. – A company of approximately 120 South Carolina Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 1055th Transportation Company, 59th Troop Command, headquartered in Laurens, will deploy at the end of October for approximately 12 months supporting U.S. Customs and Border Protection as part of the federal Southwest Border Mission. A departure ceremony was held in their honor on Sunday, October 27, McCrady Training Center in Eastover. Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general of South Carolina, was joined by family, friends, service members, well-wishers, and other South Carolina National Guard Leadership to wish the service members well.



“Less than 1 percent of all Americans do what you do,” said Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, “To the families, I thank you for providing support and allowing your soldiers to do what they do.”



Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command and Joint Task Force North, the soldiers of the

1055th will deploy in support of the SWB mission in a federally funded, Title 10 status.



“I challenge you to be patient with your Soldier. Soldiers, be patient with your families. Be patient with one another,” offered Col. Denton Smith, commander, 59th Troop Command. “Thank you families for your continued support.”



Teaming with Guardsmen from other states, the South Carolina Guardsmen will provide

mission-enhancing support to CBP’s border security operations.



“This uniform represents one of the most trusted agencies in this country,” said Lt. Col. Kevin Griggs, commander, 1050th Transportation Battalion “Continue to earn the respect of your state and country with each and every action that you do.”



The Department of Defense has supported the Department of Homeland Security’s border security mission in 19 of the last 23 years. The mission enables CBP to address security challenges and conducts its mission more efficiently along the Southwest border.



“I am so proud of you,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Randle Ballenger. “2,000 miles is a lot to cover for one agency, it is our job to assist and support Customs and Border Protection. Seize the opportunity!”