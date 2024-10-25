New MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Receive 15% Off First-Day Purchases Oct. 31 to Nov. 7

Courtesy Photo | The new MILITARY STAR card has enhanced features like tap-to-pay, digital wallet...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The new MILITARY STAR card has enhanced features like tap-to-pay, digital wallet capabilities and EMV® chip technology. Don’t have a MILITARY STAR card yet? Open and use a new account Oct. 31 to Nov. 7 and save 15% on all first-day purchases. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – New MILITARY STAR® cardmembers can enjoy new features and new savings.



From Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, shoppers who open and use a new MILITARY STAR account will receive 15% off all purchases made the first day instead of the usual 10% first-day discount.



This limited-time offer comes as MILITARY STAR is debuting its new card, which now has convenient features such as tap-to-pay, digital wallet capabilities and EMV® chip technology. Plus, a partnership with Discover Global Network® means the card can be accepted nearly everywhere on military installations.



While the card is new, the benefits remain unchanged, including an industry-low APR, exclusive cardmember offers and everyday discounts such as:



5 cents off every gallon of gas at Army & Air Force Exchange Service fuel locations.

10% off food purchases at participating Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurants.

Free standard shipping at ShopMyExchange.com and myNavyExchange.com.



Cardmembers also earn points on purchases everywhere the card is accepted, including commissaries, and automatically receive a $20 digital rewards card every 2,000 points.



Rewards exclude Military Clothing Plan. The 15% discount applies to purchases made everywhere the MILITARY STAR card is accepted. The discount is dependent on the application being approved and will be applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement. For more information, visit https://aafes.media/milstarpa.



