    Smith Springs Recreation Area to close for winter season

    A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sign identifies the entrance to the Smith Springs

    ANTIOCH, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Story by Jeremy Croft 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    ANTIOCH, Tenn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District will close Smith Springs Recreation Area on J. Percy Priest Lake on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, and reopen the park on Monday, March 3, 2025.

    The winter closure will allow maintenance teams time to assess grounds and facilities for damage from the summer recreation season and to make necessary repairs.

    “Our parks have grown in popularity on weekends and holidays in the summer, and with that comes more wear and tear on our facilities,” said Dylon Anderson, J. Percy Priest Lake resource manager.

    “In the winter months we have fewer daylight hours and a much lower number of people in the park, and this can leave a window of opportunity for unwanted behavior,” said Freddie Bell, operations project manager for the USACE Nashville District. “In coordination with local law enforcement and other partners, we believe this winter closure will also address constituent concerns about recent unlawful acts that have taken place in the area at night.”

    Hamilton Creek Park, operated by Metro Parks, will remain open for those in search of a nearby boat launching ramp. The park is located along Bell Road just northwest of Smith Springs and south of J. Percy Priest Dam.

    The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District /, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.

