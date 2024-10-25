Maj. Jackson Elizondo listed in Pittsburgh's "Top 40 under 40"

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Jackson Elizondo (right), Military Personnel Flight commander assigned to the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Jackson Elizondo (right), Military Personnel Flight commander assigned to the 911th Force Support Squadron, salutes the presiding officer of his promotion ceremony in July of 2024 at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station. Elizondo was named on of 40 young leaders under 40 in Pittsburgh Magazine. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Maj. Jackson Elizondo, Military Personnel Flight commander assigned to the 911th Force Support Squadron, has been a driving force at the 911th Airlift Wing since joining us in 2019. A proud Boston University graduate, Maj. Elizondo commissioned in 2015 as a Developmental Engineer and played a crucial role in advancing the next-generation post-F-35 propulsion system during his time at Wright-Patterson AFB. Since transitioning into the Air Force Reserve, he’s made a lasting impact in Pittsburgh and was selected as Pittsburgh Magazines top "40 under 40" young leaders.



When serving as the Sustainment Services Flight Commander (2019-2023), Maj. Elizondo mobilized and deployed teams to support Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations. His leadership during these challenging times ensured that 18 fallen service members were honored with dignity and respect. Under his command, the 911th Airlift Wing was the only 100% military-manned Dining Facility in the Air Force Reserve, saving $50,000 annually and ensuring essential services continued safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.



But his service doesn’t stop at the base. Maj. Elizondo is deeply committed to giving back to the Pittsburgh community. He serves on the boards of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western PA and The Malone Family Foundation and actively supports local charities through Leadership Pittsburgh’s alumni events.



Mental health advocacy is also a cause close to Maj. Elizondo’s heart. Since losing a dear friend, who was an avid runner, to suicide in 2019, he has helped raise over $35,000 for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and organized a global running event to honor their memory, with participants from 21 states and 4 countries joining the effort to raise awareness. The next event scheduled to occur on the North Shore on November 23.



"I don’t want anyone to think that I could have been more involved in a space that I care a lot about,” says Elizondo. Crediting his parents with the ethos, "no matter how much you do or do not have, you can always give back."



His dedication to service, both in uniform and in his community, reflects the core values we strive to uphold here at the 911th Airlift Wing. We are proud to have Maj. Elizondo leading the way as we prepare for the next chapter.