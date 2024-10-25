Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES 07.13.2024 Courtesy Photo 911th Airlift Wing

Capt. Jackson Elizondo (right), Military Personnel Flight commander assigned to the 911th Force Support Squadron, salutes the presiding officer of his promotion ceremony in July of 2024 at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station. Elizondo was named on of 40 young leaders under 40 in Pittsburgh Magazine. (courtesy photo)