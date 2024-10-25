First Sergeants at The Rock: Supporting the mission at every level

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – In the fast-paced environment of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, first sergeants are the cornerstone of mission readiness and the well-being of Airmen under their care within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (AOR).



Affectionately known as the Diamonds on the Rock, these dedicated, visible, and always accessible leaders are tasked with mentoring their Airmen and maintaining the balance between personal support and flawless mission execution. Their unwavering commitment ensures that, even in the most demanding environments, Airmen stay resilient, agile, and mission focused.



"Airmen are my mission,” one first sergeant said. “The well-being of Airmen is intrinsically tied to the success of the mission. By prioritizing the care and development of our Airmen, we empower them to perform at their best. When individuals feel valued and supported, they naturally go above and beyond to ensure the mission’s success. A focused, healthy, and motivated team leads to optimal mission outcomes.”



The execution of the Wing’s mission at The Rock hinges on the holistic readiness of its Airmen.



"Our first sergeants are the heart of our enlisted force,” said Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Pease, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief. “They’re the ones who keep our Airmen mission-ready and resilient in challenging environments, such as a deployment. Their leadership and care for our people ensure that we remain focused, efficient, and united as a team.”



Deployed life brings a unique set of challenges, particularly when it comes to concerns about family and personal matters back home.



"As a First Sergeant, it’s my responsibility to ensure that Airmen have the support and resources they need to address these challenges,” said the first sergeant.



First sergeants focus on the Comprehensive Airman Fitness model, which encompasses spiritual, social, mental, and physical readiness. Ensuring that Airmen have access to mental health resources, social connections, and a sense of purpose helps them remain focused, resilient, and ready to execute the mission, even in high-stress environments.



"My role is to ensure that Airmen are well-rounded in each of these areas, creating resilience that enables them to operate effectively, no matter the challenge,” another first sergeant said.



As the U.S. Air Force operates in smaller teams, first sergeants are evolving to meet the demands of a rapidly changing environment. By promoting self-reliance and agility, they know success hinges on trust and empowerment at all levels.



"We cannot be at all these locations to take care of them, so it is on us to prepare these Airmen to have autonomy to operate and take care of each other,” said a first sergeant.



Through mentoring and coaching, first sergeants guide Airmen to become leaders capable of handling challenges with confidence and resilience. By building strong relationships, they foster a sense of belonging and trust within the team, which ultimately enhances mission execution.



For many first sergeants, their path to the role was shaped by personal experiences and a desire to give back. One first sergeant recalls being mentored by exceptional leaders, including one who supported him through a personal crisis, inspiring his commitment to help others.



"From that moment, I knew I wanted to be that kind of leader for others,” he shared.



The motto “People are our Business” is not just a slogan for our Diamonds at The Rock, it’s a way of life.



"Like any diamond found in a rock, they shine, sparkle, and are visible by the reflection of light. I like to think Diamonds on the Rock is a way of saying we are always here, available, and ready.” a first sergeant said.



The first sergeants at The Rock are the foundation of the Airmen’s success, ensuring their well-being while enabling them to meet the demands of the mission. Through their leadership, dedication and care, they foster an environment where Airmen thrive, ensuring that The Rock remains mission-ready and prepared to face any challenge.

