First Sergeants at The Rock: Supporting the mission at every level

Five U.S. Air Force first sergeants assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing pose for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 22, 2024. First sergeants are available 24/7 to assist Airmen, providing continuous support to ensure their well-being and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo)
