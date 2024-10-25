First Sergeants at The Rock: Supporting the mission at every level

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Five U.S. Air Force first sergeants assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing pose for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 22, 2024. First sergeants are available 24/7 to assist Airmen, providing continuous support to ensure their well-being and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo)