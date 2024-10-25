Richmond native named Junior Sailor of the Quarter serving at Guantanamo Bay

Photo By Emily McCamy | GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Tyree Bryant was named Junior...... read more read more Photo By Emily McCamy | GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Tyree Bryant was named Junior Sailor of the Quarter, third quarter, fiscal year 2024, at U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, Oct. 17, 2024. Bryant serves as the Multi-Service Ward Leading Petty Officer at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy story by Rick Burke, Navy Office of Community Outreach



MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyree Bryant, a native of Richmond, Virginia was recently selected as Junior Sailor of the Quarter (JSOQ), third quarter, serving with U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



JSOQ is an award given to an enlisted sailor in the Navy who is in the pay grade of E-4. The award recognizes sailors who demonstrate sustained superior performance, leadership, and professionalism.



"I am honored by this selection because this recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication that I strive for every day," said Bryant. "This award serves as a reminder of the high standards expected of me and I look forward to continuing to make a positive impact within our organization. I am grateful for the trust and confidence my leadership and peers have placed in me to represent my command and the Navy as the quarter four selected."



Bryant, a 2015 graduate of Varina High School, joined the Navy six years ago.



"I was in a relationship with a girl I knew I wanted to marry," said Bryant. "I knew I wanted to give us a better life. I went to college but didn't take it seriously and failed. I tried local jobs that took me nowhere. I joined the Navy for my wife and now daughter, Elora. The Navy helped form me into the man I am today. One my family can feel secure with and be proud of."



The skills and values needed to succeed are similar to those found in Richmond.



"I have constantly tried to rely on my own strength and understanding," said Bryant. "Before I left for boot camp, I remember my pastor telling me to allow God to lead my path. This has stuck with me throughout my career. Through all the challenges I've faced in the Navy putting God at the forefront of that has led to my success."



Today, Bryant serves as a hospital corpsman responsible for providing medical care to Navy and Marine Corps personnel and their families.



"My favorite part of my job as a hospital corpsman is being able to make tangible differences in families' lives every day," said Bryant. "Whether that's providing emergency care in a field setting or conducting training. The camaraderie stands out significantly, especially being attached to Marines. There is nothing that turns a team into a family like being in vigorous conditions and embracing it together."



NMRTC focuses on three critical mission priorities: warfighter readiness, medical force generation and supporting the delivery of high-quality health care at Naval Medical Center at Guantanamo Bay.



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Bryant serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”



Bryant has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



"My proudest moment in the Navy was when I was awarded my Fleet Marine Force qualification," said Bryant. "Aside from it being an extremely challenging qualification to achieve; there is a deeper meaning, a bridge between the Marine Corps and the Navy. I get to wear a symbol of unification between two of the most decorated military branches to ever exist on my uniform every day."



Bryant can take pride in serving America through military service.



"I am a small part of the world's greatest Navy," added Bryant. "I love being part of an organization that continually protects our waterways and sustains commerce around the world. During times of need the Navy is always first to the scene, I am honored to serve an organization that has created a culture to serve those who are in need."