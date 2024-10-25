GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Tyree Bryant was named Junior Sailor of the Quarter, third quarter, fiscal year 2024, at U.S. Navy
Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, Oct. 17, 2024. Bryant serves as the Multi-Service Ward Leading Petty Officer at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)
Richmond native named Junior Sailor of the Quarter serving at Guantanamo Bay
