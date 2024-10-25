Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Richmond native named Junior Sailor of the Quarter serving at Guantanamo Bay

    CUBA

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Tyree Bryant was named Junior Sailor of the Quarter, third quarter, fiscal year 2024, at U.S. Navy
    Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, Oct. 17, 2024. Bryant serves as the Multi-Service Ward Leading Petty Officer at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 19:37
    Photo ID: 8719814
    VIRIN: 241022-N-LY941-1001
    Resolution: 2142x2856
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: CU
    Hometown: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Richmond native named Junior Sailor of the Quarter serving at Guantanamo Bay, by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay
    Defense Health Agency
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic: NMFL

