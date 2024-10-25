I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Marines Participate in I Marine Expeditionary Force Command Post Exercise

Photo By Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Marcel Garcia, a motor vehicle operator with I Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Marcel Garcia, a motor vehicle operator with I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participates in a mobilization exercise in support of command post exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 7, 2024. The MOBEX is designed to validate I MSB’s ability to establish combat service support, life services, and security for I MEF initiatives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart) see less | View Image Page

Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group delivered logistical support and information capabilities during I MEF Command Post Exercise III, Oct. 21-25, 2024.



CPX III is a scenario-based exercise designed to test I MEF’s ability to operate command and control and respond to various scenarios. Throughout the exercise, I MIG served as a hub for integrating information into the Marine Air-Ground Task Force framework as well as providing logistic and life-services support.



“Our role for CPX is really two-fold,” said Lt. Col. Joshua Montero, I MIG operations officer. “We have I MEF Support Battalion from I MIG providing the physical structure such as such as the tents and generators as well as the MIG operations center providing command and control to forces.”



The exercise provided an opportunity for I MIG to ensure Marines are fully prepared to integrate these critical elements into future operations.



“One way to look at this is perhaps a crawl, walk, run model,” said Montero. “This is essentially the crawling stage. What this will lead to are more advanced scenarios and having more individuals involved.”



I MIG will ultimately support I MEF during the annual exercises Steel Knight and Balikatan, with Balikatan providing an opportunity for integration and partnership between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military.



“At that point, it's the running phase and we're completely operational: ready to react to any adversary actions or continue to build our relationship with the partner force,” said Montero.



I MIG coordinates, integrates and employs capabilities for information environment operations in order to ensure the Marine Air Ground Task Force Commander’s ability to facilitate friendly forces maneuver and deny the enemy freedom of action in the information environment. I MIG provides communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison in support of MAGTF operations.