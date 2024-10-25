USS Mobile (LCS 26) Returns to Homeport San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) returned to its San Diego homeport Oct. 25, following a 19-month deployment.

“Mobile’s maiden deployment to 7th fleet was incredibly successful, and we are extremely proud of the accomplishments of both crews,” said Capt. Douglas Meagher, commodore, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One. “Mobile operated alongside other U.S. Navy assets as well as international allies and partners to not only strengthen our relationships but to demonstrate the tactical capabilities and strategic value of littoral combat ships.”

Mobile participated in freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea, maritime domain awareness and patrol alongside the Philippine Navy, Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2023, Malaysia’s Langkawi International Maritime Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA 2023), and Noble Dingo with the Royal Australian Navy. Mobile also participated in trilateral exercises alongside the French Navy and Royal Australian Navy, multinational maritime cooperative activity exercises with Philippine Navy, Royal Australian Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and bilateral operations with the Royal Netherlands Navy and Italian Navy.

“I am particularly proud of the resiliency and self-sufficiency that our Sailors demonstrated throughout the deployment,” said Cmdr. David Gardner, commanding officer of Mobile Gold crew. “Mobile operated for extensive periods of time outside of the normal U.S. Navy logistics umbrella, which necessitated deliberate planning and at times time-critical actions to ensure that Mobile was fully mission-ready despite the prolonged operations and distance from shore-based support. The man-hours and money saved through Mobile’s self-sufficiency and can-do attitude was a key to our success.”

Mobile was showcased at the International Maritime Defense Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia 2023 at Changi Naval Base in Singapore. The exhibition included displays and tours of 22 warships from 13 countries.

Mobile participated in CARAT Thailand 2023, a bilateral exercise between Thailand and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability.

Mobile was an active participant in LIMA 2023, which included industry stakeholders, government, and military officials from more than a dozen countries dedicated to the maritime and aerospace sectors for defense, civil, and commercial applications. Apart from exhibits, forums and conferences, LIMA 23 also organized various activities such as cultural exchanges, flight simulators, technology talks, and career fairs for participants.

Mobile conducted bilateral operations with the Royal Netherlands Navy in the South China Sea to improve allied interoperability and conduct complex scenarios to improve combined readiness. The operation was followed by a separate bilateral operation with the Italian Navy that was also held in the South China Sea.

“These Sailors are returning home to their families with significant operational experience. Given the nature of our minimally manned crew each of these Sailors has amassed hundreds of hours of experience in specialized evolutions, both in real-world events and through training while deployed,” said Gardner. “The result is Mobile Sailors are highly qualified within rate and rapidly advancing in their careers. Mobile flies both the Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist and Surface Warfare Officer pennants as a visual indication of our highly warfare-qualified team.”

Mobile is homeported in San Diego as a part of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/.

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2024 Date Posted: 10.25.2024 17:47 Story ID: 483977 Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Returns to Homeport San Diego, by PO1 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.