F-22 pilot attributes success to cadet airmanship program

Photo By Justin Pacheco | U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel "RaZZ" Larson flies his F-22 Raptor over the Terrazzo Aug. 14, 2024. Larson, Class of 2015, is commander of the F-22 Demonstration Team with the 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco)

By Randy Roughton

U.S. Air Force Academy Strategic Communications



U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson set his sights on a career as a pilot when he visited air shows as a youngster in Iowa. His experience as a jumpmaster in the U.S. Air Force Academy parachuting program further solidified his desire to lead as an airmanship instructor.

For the past two years, Larson, Class of 2015, has lived this childhood dream of being a fighter pilot and the commander of the 14-member F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team for the 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The stealth fighter team showcases the Air Force’s air dominance at shows for more than 10 million people annually.

Larson’s two-year tour with the F-22 Demonstration Team is winding down. His last show will be Veterans Day weekend in Stuart, Florida. Now that he is approaching the end of his assignment, he can reflect on his academic journey and attribute successes to the opportunities presented at the Academy.

“Becoming a demo pilot was one of those things I would daydream about, but it was tough to imagine it would pan out the way I’d planned,” Larson said. “Now, seeing it from the other side, I know it’s not easy for anyone.”

Larson advises cadets to follow their dreams and ambitions despite obstacles. Do not expect the path to be easy, but the result will be worthwhile.

“No matter what your goal is as a cadet, everyone is going to have a different journey,” Larson said. “What makes the difference is the willingness to push through all that to achieve your dream.”

By the time Larson graduated from the Academy in the spring of 2015, he realized his experience in the parachuting program taught him more than how to jump safely from an airplane. Indeed, as an instructor and a jumpmaster, he learned to lead others and provide effective instruction. He considers the experience good preparation and the foundation for effective airmanship teaching in his active-duty career.

“Early in the parachuting program, you go through upgrade training, and you are put in a position where you’re outside your comfort zone and asked to perform a new task,” Larson said. “In this case, the tasks are jumping out of airplanes and learning to eventually become an instructor. I thought it emulated the construct of pilot training with learning a new skill set and working with a team. There were so many parallels with what we do each day flying fighters. There is no better example than being an instructor and a jumpmaster in the Airmanship program.”

During Larson’s cadet years, Keith Tolley was his jump flight chief and later chief parachutist. Tolley notes the Academy’s airmanship programs teach cadets to trust their training, equipment and themselves. The programs force cadets to make decisions while freefalling at 120 mph, leading to success as pilots.

“I feel that is a great way to prepare for a pilot’s career. Our cadets’ success later in pilot training and their careers is proof of that,” Tolley said. “Sam had a goal from day one. He was very self-motivated and driven. People like that tend to be fast learners and highly successful in most things they do.”

Larson understands his position as a role model and enjoys inspiring young people interested in taking a similar career path. He said that interacting with youth is a special part of the job.

“The first advice I would give them is to go for it because it’s the best job in the world,” Larson said. “Beyond that, take the risk, and bet on yourself. Rely on your teammates because no one arrives at this position on their own accord. Seek the mentorship of people who have achieved what you hope to accomplish. Finally, when you fail, and everyone fails at different stages of the journey, have the humility to internalize the feedback and press on.”

At the conclusion of his tour with the demonstration team, Larson will begin flying normal combat training sorties out of Langley and eventually take a permanent change of station move to an active-duty F-22 location.