Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-22 pilot attributes success to cadet airmanship program

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-22 pilot attributes success to cadet airmanship program

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Justin Pacheco      

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson flies his F-22 Raptor over the Terrazzo Aug. 14, 2024. Larson, Class of 2015, is commander of the F-22 Demonstration Team with the 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 16:19
    Photo ID: 8719479
    VIRIN: 240814-F-NU281-3259
    Resolution: 2464x1640
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 pilot attributes success to cadet airmanship program, by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    F-22 pilot attributes success to cadet airmanship program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Virginia
    F-22 Raptor
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    1st Fighter Wing
    F-22 Demonstration Team
    Maj. Samuel "RaZZ" Larson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download