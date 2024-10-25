F-22 pilot attributes success to cadet airmanship program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson flies his F-22 Raptor over the Terrazzo Aug. 14, 2024. Larson, Class of 2015, is commander of the F-22 Demonstration Team with the 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco)