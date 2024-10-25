NTAG Mid America XO’s Son Enlists, Continuing a Legacy of Service

Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. James Lambert, executive officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. James Lambert, executive officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, conducts the oath of enlistment for his son Edward Lambert. Ed joined the Navy’s nuclear engineering program just after the end-of-year recruitment push, marking a proud moment for both his family and NTAG Mid America. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Hospital Corpsman Coryann Pittman) see less | View Image Page

ST. LOUIS – On Oct. 4, 2024, Edward “Ed” Lambert, the 17-year-old son of Cmdr. James Lambert, executive officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, took a significant step toward his future by enlisting in the U.S. Navy. Ed joined the Navy’s nuclear engineering program just after the end-of-year recruitment push, marking a proud moment for both his family and NTAG Mid America.



The enlistment ceremony took place at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station, where Ed expressed his excitement about the journey ahead. “I’ve been seeking direction for some time now, and I believe the Navy will provide me with the skills, opportunities, and stability I’m looking for,” Ed said. “My dad’s service has had a huge impact on my life, and I’m proud to follow in his footsteps.”



Cmdr. Lambert, a career Navy officer, has played an influential role in shaping Ed’s perspective on military life. The Navy’s commitment to its people and the opportunities provided by service have been central themes in the Lambert household. “Watching my dad’s dedication and seeing the doors it opened for our family inspired me to pursue my own path in the Navy,” Ed explained.



Ed’s decision comes at a critical time for NRC, which has seen a record year in FY24. NRC exceeded its recruitment goals, contracting 40,978 active-duty and 7,612 reserve Sailors, marking the best stretch of recruiting results since 2020. The enlistment of Cmdr. Lambert’s son highlights the dedication and personal investment of Navy families in supporting the mission.



Rear Adm. James Waters, commander of NRC, emphasized the importance of these milestones. “It’s not just about numbers; it’s about families like the Lamberts who trust the Navy to provide a path forward for their loved ones. Ed’s commitment is a testament to the strong family ties and values that sustain our force.”



As Ed prepares to enter the rigorous nuclear engineering program, he looks forward to building a career that will serve him well beyond his time in uniform. “The Navy isn’t just a job—it’s a community, and I’m proud to become a part of it,” Ed said.



