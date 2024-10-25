U.S. Naval Forces Participate in Republic of Korea Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise

Courtesy Photo | BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Oct. 18, 2024) Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Oct. 18, 2024) Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1, the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) and the Royal Canadian Navy launch combat-rubber-raiding crafts from the ROKN tank-landing ship ROKS Cheon Wang Bong (LST 686) during Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise (MNMIWEX) 24 in the waters near Busan, Republic of Korea, Oct. 18, 2024. MNMIWEX is a multilateral exercise hosted by the Republic of Korea, with units from the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Republic of the Philippines, Italy, Greece, Türkiye, Thailand, Belgium, Malaysia, Oman, Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Chile and the Netherlands also participating in a variety of anti-mine warfare drills. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker) 241018-N-HG389-1027 see less | View Image Page

BUSAN, Republic of Korea – Naval forces from the U.S., the Republic of Korea (ROK) and 17 partner and allied nations concluded Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise (MNMIWEX) 24 in Busan, ROK, Oct. 25, 2024.



Part of an annual series of exercises hosted by the ROK Navy, MNMIWEX 24 increased proficiency in mine countermeasures (MCM) operations within a multi-national naval force.



This year’s iteration had 19 nations and approximately 100 personnel participating, making MNMIWEX 24 the largest of the series to be held.



“I was grateful for the opportunity to work with our hosts, the ROK Navy, and our partner nations and allies,” said Capt. Antonio Hyde, commodore of Mine Counter Measures Squadron (MCMRON) Seven, which belongs to Task Force 76, U.S. 7th Fleet’s expeditionary warfare force. “This multi-national training refines how we operate in a complex maritime environment to maintain open sea-lanes and freedom of navigation for all countries in the region.”



MCM forces from the U.S., Australia, Canada and New Zealand embarked the tank landing ship ROKS Cheon Wang Bong (LST 686), which teamed with the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Patriot (MCM 7) to conduct mine hunting operations during the eight-day at-sea phase.



A multinational watch floor directed MNMIWEX operations ashore. This facilitated a command structure that promoted interchangeability and helped build the capacity of multinational MCM forces to operate effectively as a team.



“Through this exercise, we improve our abilities to carry out multinational mine operations to protect major ports and sea lines of communication from the complex threats of enemy in case of emergency," said Capt. Lee Taek-sun, commander of ROK Navy Mine Squadron 52. "We will continue to develop the combat capabilities necessary for mine warfare and further improve mine operation abilities and procedures with multinational forces."



MNIMIWEX 24 featured participants from the United States, Republic of Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Republic of the Philippines, Italy, Greece, Türkiye, Thailand, Belgium, Malaysia, Oman, Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Chile and the Netherlands.



The exercise took place in U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.