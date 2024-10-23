Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Naval Forces Participate in Republic of Korea Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Naval Forces Participate in Republic of Korea Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise

    BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    10.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Oct. 23, 2024) Sailors from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1, the Royal Canadian Navy and the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) board an ROKN MH-60R helicopter aboard the ROKN tank-landing ship ROKS Cheon Wang Bong (LST 686) during Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise (MNMIWEX) 24 in the waters near Busan, Republic of Korea, Oct. 23, 2024. MNMIWEX is a multilateral exercise hosted by the Republic of Korea with units from the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Republic of the Philippines, Italy, Greece, Türkiye, Thailand, Belgium, Malaysia, Oman, Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Chile and the Netherlands also participating in a variety of anti-mine warfare drills. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker) 241023-N-HG389-1257

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 10:23
    Photo ID: 8718428
    VIRIN: 241023-N-HG389-1257
    Resolution: 3858x3089
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Forces Participate in Republic of Korea Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Naval Forces Participate in Republic of Korea Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise
    U.S. Naval Forces Participate in Republic of Korea Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise
    U.S. Naval Forces Participate in Republic of Korea Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise
    U.S. Naval Forces Participate in Republic of Korea Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise
    U.S. Naval Forces Participate in Republic of Korea Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise
    U.S. Naval Forces Participate in Republic of Korea Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Naval Forces Participate in Republic of Korea Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    MCM
    C7F
    MNMIWEX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download