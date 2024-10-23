U.S. Naval Forces Participate in Republic of Korea Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Oct. 23, 2024) Sailors from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1, the Royal Canadian Navy and the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) board an ROKN MH-60R helicopter aboard the ROKN tank-landing ship ROKS Cheon Wang Bong (LST 686) during Multi-National Mine Warfare Exercise (MNMIWEX) 24 in the waters near Busan, Republic of Korea, Oct. 23, 2024. MNMIWEX is a multilateral exercise hosted by the Republic of Korea with units from the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Republic of the Philippines, Italy, Greece, Türkiye, Thailand, Belgium, Malaysia, Oman, Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Chile and the Netherlands also participating in a variety of anti-mine warfare drills. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker) 241023-N-HG389-1257