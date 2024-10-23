Powidz APS-2 worksite host to dozens of distinguished visitors, latest being 310th ESC CG

Courtesy Photo | The commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, Lt. Col. Omar McKen, and the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, Lt. Col. Omar McKen, and the battalion’s deputy to the commander, John Glasgow, walks Brig. Gen. Todd Erskine through one of the facilities at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite Oct. 21. The commanding general of the 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) visited the Powidz APS-2 worksite to see how operations there can impact the integration of sustainment units into theater during contingency operations or exercises. (Cpt. James Bath) see less | View Image Page

POWIDZ, Poland – Since the U.S. Army signed for keys to the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite earlier this year, a lot of activity has been going there. Over 1,500 wheeled and tracked vehicles have been relocated to the site, plus 12,000 pieces of equipment, shop stock, supplies, tools, and more.



But it’s not just equipment seen at the newest, most modern APS worksite in the world. It’s also people. Army Field Support Battalion-Poland has hosted dozens of distinguished visitors and guests since assuming mission command of the Powidz APS-2 worksite, and one of the latest was the commanding general of the 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary).



Army Brig. Gen. Todd Erskine conducted a site visit to the Powidz APS-2 worksite Oct. 21 to see how operations there can impact the integration of sustainment units into theater during contingency operations or exercises, like the annual DEFENDER series.



“During his visit to our APS-2 site, Brigadier General Erskine was able to view and understand AFSBn-Poland’s mission which includes the training of Poland Provided Logistic Support personnel,” said Cpt. James Bath, AFSBn-Poland’s operations officer.



The 310th ESC is an Army Reserve unit headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The mission of the 310th ESC is to provide an operational command post and plan, coordinate, synchronize, monitor, and control operational-level sustainment operations as well as plan, prepare, and execute theater opening and reception, staging, and onward movement; enable integration of forces; provide movement control; and establish and operate sustainment facilities and bases.



AFSBn-Poland is one of four battalions under the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Formerly known as AFSBn-Mannheim, the battalion was re-designated and activated as AFSBn-Poland earlier this year after moving operations from the Coleman APS-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, to the Powidz APS-2 worksite in Poland.



Battalion Poland is charged with providing and coordinating receipt, transfer, storage, and maintenance of APS-2 at the Powidz APS-2 worksite to enable commanders to conduct unified action and a full range of military operations in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa.



The Powidz APS-2 worksite houses an entire armored brigade combat team’s worth of APS-2 tactical vehicles and equipment sets, managed and maintained at ready-to-issue standards by AFSBn-Poland. The Powidz APS-2 worksite demonstrates the U.S. and NATO’s commitment to maintaining rapid deployment capabilities, playing a crucial role in deterrence through enduring agreements and strategic investments.



The 405th AFSB’s prepositioned stocks program and it’s six APS-2 worksites in Europe alleviate many of the deployment requirements typically associated with sending major combat units to Europe from the U.S. It is estimated that the APS-2 worksites in Europe can help reduce deployment timelines for an armored brigade combat team or a sustainment brigade from 60 days to as little as a week or two.



APS-2 worksites can also be used during major exercises. As U.S.-based combat units arrive in Poland or nearby countries for exercises like DEFENDER, they can draw their required equipment and vehicles for the exercises from APS-2.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB. Watch this video at www.dvidshub.net/video/930159 to learn more about the 405th AFSB's APS-2 program and the Powidz APS-2 worksite.