SynCan or SynCan't?

Photo By Staff Sgt. Deven Schultz | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Schneider, Forensic Toxicology Technician, inputs...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Deven Schultz | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Schneider, Forensic Toxicology Technician, inputs specimen tracking data at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, October 24, 2024. Chain of custody information is critical to maintaining the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System Division of Forensic Toxicology’s International Organization for Standardization 17025 accreditation. In the event a staff member is called to testify in court, poor chain of custody management can potentially call a toxicologist’s positive or negative result into question. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Deven Schultz) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – Just in case you’re wondering, you might want to go with SynCan’t. Imagine it’s the early 2000’s. Were you on your way to fight for Uncle Sam in the Middle East? Maybe ranking the latest and greatest pop music? At that time, scientists and leaders around the world were noticing a significant rise in synthetic drug use. Fast forward to today, staff within the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System’s (AFMES) Division of Forensic Toxicology (DFT) are focusing a tremendous amount of energy on helping the Department of Defense (DoD) maintain a zero-tolerance drug policy.



Illegal drugs and substances have always been a thorn in the side of the DoD. Whether it was the rise of marijuana in the 1960’s, cocaine in the 1980’s, or today’s massive problem with opiates, they’ve worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and integrity of service members across the globe. This includes equipping places like AFMES with the best and brightest scientists to accomplish the mission.



“Working at the AFMES, we have a rare chance to be on the cutting edge of some of these drug-related discoveries,” excitedly says U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Nadeau, Director, Division of Forensic Toxicology. “Recently we’ve made some massive strides towards identifying and journaling the compounds that make up Synthetic Cannabinoids, or SynCan. This should not be confused with cannabidiol, or CBD, products which are also illegal for service members to use.”



So, what makes up SynCan and why is DFT so focused on it?



“Synthetic cannabinoids are compounds synthesized in a laboratory, not naturally occurring, that were created for studies in humans and animals. These recreational drugs of abuse emerged in 2008,” explains Dr. Erin Karschner, Forensic Toxicologist. “They started as chemicals sprayed onto plant material and marketed in packages or sachets as “Spice” and “K2”. Recently, these compounds have been formulated in e-liquids for vaping devices and are doing some heavy damage to those who use them.”



Research indicates service members who used a vaping device containing SynCan have experienced intoxicating effects such as delayed responses, sluggish/drowsy behavior, unconsciousness, slurred speech, confusion, impaired motor skills (difficulty standing or walking) and recall, nausea or vomiting, convulsions, bloodshot, red or watery eyes, sweating, hallucinations, and, in some cases, death.



“In the Division of Forensic Toxicology, we work with both the living and the deceased,” remarks LTC Nadeau. “That means, on any given day, we’re processing postmortem tissue samples, drug facilitated sexual assault kits, driving while intoxicated (DWI) samples, or fitness for duty cases, among others. Casework involving SynCan is typically DWI involved, but there are also postmortem cases as well.”



Since 2018, many new findings have come directly from DFT which can be found in journals and newsletters all throughout the world. The question the office receives sometimes is, why do all this testing, validating of procedures, and assisting in prosecution of those who break the law?



“Whether you’re a Soldier, Marine, Airman, Sailor, or Guardian, we all voluntarily signed up to defend our homeland and the American people,” says Nadeau. “That commitment includes strict adherence to the guidelines and directives aimed at preserving the health and life of yourself as well as those around you.”



At the end of the day, the team within DFT doesn’t view their role solely as a steppingstone for prosecutors to explain their argument in the court room. The job also helps service members understand the many implications of drug use before they ever try it.



“I view this office as a method of deterrence. Is drug use going to happen regardless of potential punishment? It could. Using our data and consistent urinalysis testing, are we going to deter plenty others from ever starting? You bet,” says LTC Nadeau defiantly. “This year alone we’ve processed well over 4,000 different cases. Whether commanders from across the DoD utilize our office to test for specific drugs or they conduct a unit sweep and send us a thousand samples, I have full confidence we’ll continue getting the job done and deliver the answers they need to confidently continue their mission.”



So, what’s the lesson from this story? Simply, don’t use illegal substances. As part of the 1% of Americans who serve their country, it is our duty to uphold the values instilled in us from the beginning of service to the end, and beyond. And remember, if you’re going to vape or utilize other forms of nicotine to get through the day check twice that it doesn’t have anything that will get you in trouble.