Army South Bids Farewell to Senior Enlisted Leader, Welcomes New Leadership

U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH) marked a significant leadership transition during a change of responsibility ceremony as the command bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald J. Graves and welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Eric B. Olsen as the new senior enlisted advisor, at the Fort Sam Houston Theater, here, Oct. 24.



“As an organization, we routinely find ourselves in a state of transition. Although these ceremonies can be bittersweet, they are just a normal part of life that maintain the strength of our Army,” said Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan, the USARSOUTH commander. “Here at Army South, it is critical that we adapt to change as we work with partners in Central and South America and the Caribbean to address our numerous challenges in an increasingly important part of the world.”





Ryan presided over the ceremony that celebrated Graves’ nearly three years of leadership and highlighted the command’s anticipation for Olsen’s future contributions.



In his remarks, Ryan praised Graves for his vision and steadfast service, particularly in his dedication, mentorship, and commitment to the mission to foster relationships with partner nations across Latin America and the Caribbean.



“USARSOUTH is always evolving in this complex and dynamic environment. Here for the past 30 months, there has been a constant in this command, our strong foundation: Command Sgt. Maj. Graves,” Ryan said. “He is a glue that has bounded this organization together and helped to lead this unit to new heights.”



Ryan expressed deep gratitude for Graves’ leadership, noting his crucial role in guiding Soldiers through various challenges and missions across the Western Hemisphere.



"He found innovative ways to plan, coordinate, and execute a series of multinational senior enlisted leader engagements throughout the region,” said Ryan. “His efforts helped demonstrate the U.S. Army’s commitment to remain actively engaged across the hemisphere."



Ryan further noted that Graves emphasized regional concerns unique to each partner nation, enhancing military cooperation across borders.



"His foresight and military expertise were critical in helping partner nations strengthen their noncommissioned officer corps," Ryan added. "These initiatives are now being implemented across Latin America and the Caribbean—a true testament to his legacy here at USARSOUTH."



Beyond his contributions in the international arena, Graves’ leadership had a lasting impact within the USARSOUTH community. He was a guiding force for Soldiers at all levels, particularly younger troops and their Families.



"Command Sgt. Maj. Graves remained a consistent presence in the lives of our Soldiers, Civilians, and their Families," said Ryan. "His dedication to mentoring and inspiring both young and experienced Soldiers alike set a powerful example of what we expect from our senior leaders. Our teams are stronger and more capable because of his influence."



During his farewell speech, Graves reflected on the honor of serving in USARSOUTH, emphasizing the teamwork and professionalism of the Soldiers and Civilians he had the privilege to lead.



“​​I'm filled with gratitude and pride as I reflect on your remarkable accomplishments in the USARSOUTH over the past two and a half years,” Graves said. “I won't talk about me. I want to talk about those in the crowd, the civilians and Soldiers of the command, because we're truly not a command without you. Each achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication, and I couldn't be prouder of what we've all accomplished together.”



He commended the collective dedication of Soldiers and civilians in executing operations, exercises, and activities aimed at fostering cooperation and interoperability.



"Throughout my time here, I have witnessed the dedication of our Soldiers, Army civilians, and our international partners who work tirelessly to foster cooperation and build interoperability," Graves said. "The diversity of cultures, languages, and traditions in this region enriches our interactions and strengthens our bonds."



Graves symbolically handed over responsibility, extending his best wishes to Olsen and his wife, Supia.

“I wish you both all the best as you take responsibility of USARSOUTH," Graves said. "This command is rich in history and potential, and I am confident you will lead it to new heights."



As Olsen assumed his new responsibilities, he expressed his commitment to upholding the high standards set by Graves and ensuring that USARSOUTH remains mission-focused.



"My wife and I are both thrilled about the symbolic exchange that just occurred. We are aware of the impact Team Graves made during their tenure,” Olsen said, acknowledging the significant contributions of Graves and his wife, Anna, before leading the audience in a round of applause. "That is a testament to everything you have done up to this point. We are in awe of your accomplishments."



Olsen concluded his remarks by expressing his appreciation to the Soldiers, civilians, and Families of USARSOUTH, as well as the local community and partner nations.



"Thank you for what you've already given and what we know there is so much more to come,” he said. “Supia and I will return the favor daily with attention, proper example, and the best possible representation of us."

