When security and host nation relations go hand in hand

Security of the USAG Stuttgart garrison community is always a top priority, closely followed by maintaining strong relationships with the host nation. Media Day provides an opportunity to test security measures and ensure effective communication and collaboration between the American military in Stuttgart and the host nation.



In May, the USAG Stuttgart Fire Department prepared for an upcoming soccer tournament by engaging with their German counterparts to test their emergency response capabilities.



“Today we are preparing what equipment we use in a potential scene of massively injured. That way we are prepared for the EU cup that will take place this year and everybody knows the equipment and how to handle it. Should anything happen, obviously we always hope that nothing happens,” said Thomas Reibold, Training Officer at the USAG Stuttgart Fire Department.



The USAG Stuttgart Fire Department, along with Firestation 1 and Firestation 4 of the city of Stuttgart, were training on how to use the equipment.



“I like days like today, as they serve to continue growing our already great relationship with our host nation partner,” said Reibold.



Media Day is not just helping the USAG Stuttgart Fire Department with their relationships, but it also ensures that they are trained for specific scenarios that could occur during major events.



“Media Day outlines and brings to light some of our shortfalls. Gives all our stakeholders a detailed event to go through day-to-day events,” said James Wells, Deputy Fire Chief of the directorate of emergency services.

Having a strong relationship with host nation has various benefits, such as easy access to a wider selection of important resources.



“Our resources aren’t as robust as the ones off base. That’s why it’s important to keep a great relationship with our host nation partners, as they can provide us with resources that can keep our community safe,” said Wells.



At the same time, Media Day provides the opportunity to deepen and create relationships before major events, ensuring communication is running smoothly between both nations.



“I have had no experience working with the Americans up until now, so this is a new and fun experience as we’re usually not exposed to that since we don’t speak much English it can be a little tricky sometimes, that’s why days like today help,” said Karl Grimmiger, Battalion Chief 1.



Days like this also help in understanding how different both sides may prepare for a potential emergency, highlighting once again the shortcomings of either side when it comes to preparedness.



“It’s interesting to see the differences in how we prepare. The U.S. side tends to think more in military terms, so their preparations tend to have a lot to do with potential terror attacks or something like that. The German side tends to think a little differently, as we tend to prepare more for accidents that could occur in big crowds and stuff,” said Grimmiger.



Although there may be some tactical differences in preparedness, both sides share a common goal: ensuring the safety of the community.



“Moving forward, we will continue to strengthen our relationship with our host nation partners. Our priority is to ensure our community's safety and provide them with the assurance that they are safe when they go to sleep,” said Wells.

