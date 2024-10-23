Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 10.24.2024 09:32 Photo ID: 8716193 VIRIN: 240213-O-DV808-7786 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 13.67 MB Location: STUTTGART, DE

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USAG Stuttgart Firefighters [Image 4 of 4], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.