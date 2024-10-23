Employee Spotlight

Pfc. Josiah Edness

Religious Affairs Specialist (56M), Religious Support Office (RSO)



Q1: How long have you been in the Army, and in this role?

I’ve been in the Army for 10 months total, and in Stuttgart as a Religious Affairs Specialist for four months now. This is actually my first duty station.



Q2: What are some of your responsibilities? What does a typical day look like for you?

On the administrative side, I’m the funds technician for the RSO, so I manage all different sorts of finances – whether that would be working with the chapels and making sure we have enough funding to provide for any congregational needs, managing the offerings, or organizing funds for retreats or special programs.



I usually work from Sunday through Thursday. My main job is being the funds technician, but I’m also here to help out wherever I’m needed. So a typical day can include helping out with chapel services, cleaning the chapel, or supporting events like picnic mass, Club Beyond for high schoolers, or Vacation Bible School, to make sure everything runs smoothly.



Q3: How do you feel your work impacts the community?

I feel like my work helps bring a sense of comfort and family to people who are far from home. A lot of us are away from our families and friends, and it’s hard sometimes. But we try to create a loving atmosphere. Whether it’s through a care package, inviting them to something, or just offering support, it helps them feel like they’re not alone. I know when I came here, I was scared, coming to a country I’d never seen to do something I’d never done before, but now I feel like I’ve found a new family. I hope my work helps others feel that way, too.



Q4: What do you find most rewarding about your job?

For me, one of the most rewarding things about my job is the opportunity to practice my faith while also making a positive difference in people’s lives. I grew up in a household where religion was very important, so this role lets me do work that’s meaningful and aligned with my values.



I also really enjoy the chance to interact with and support such a diverse community. And as someone who loves to travel and explore, being able to do a job I love in a different country is pretty exciting too.



Q5: What kind of skills do you think are most essential to doing well in your job?

I think being organized is key; you don’t get many chances to mess up when it comes to finances, so keeping everything in order is important. I was lucky to take over from someone who was really good at that. But for the Religious Support job in general, I’d say being a people person matters the most. You’ve got to be able to share joy and connect with others, because sometimes just a smile or a kind word can really help someone who’s going through a tough time



Q6: How would you summarize your personality in one sentence?

I’d say I’m an eager go-getter; once I set my mind to something, I won’t stop until it’s done the way it should be—even if that means staying late or going the extra mile, as long as it makes a difference for someone.





Sandra Smith

Deputy Chief, Housing Division, Directorate of Public Works



Q1: How long have you been in this role, and with the garrison?

I started working at the garrison in 2011 as a contractor for housing referral services – that’s when I discovered my love for housing. I transitioned to a local national position in 2016.



Q2: What does a typical day look like for you?

My typical day starts with doing rounds to check in with my team, seeing if there are any issues, and making sure each department has the support it needs. Sometimes, if people are sick or on leave, we have to move around and cover for each other. I also handle a lot of emails and attend various meetings. But my top priority is always the customer - making sure we can help them and meet their housing needs as best we can.



Q3: What do you find most rewarding about your job?

The most rewarding part of my job is when I'm able to find a home for a family and see their happiness. It's really fulfilling to help provide a home, especially for families with children. I can see the excitement when the kids are seeing their rooms for the first time and look forward to making new friends. Even though it can be challenging at times to align what the customer wants with what we can offer, it's so rewarding when I'm able to work with them and get them settled in a home.



Q4: Do you have any particularly memorable customer service experiences?

We had a service member who was given a certificate of non-availability and authorized to move off-post because we had absolutely nothing open at the time. Many people would love to have this option, but he was very unhappy because he thought it would be a lot easier on his children and pregnant wife if they could live on post. I told him I would look into homes that might be available soon, made some phone calls, and sure enough, found one about to be vacated, with no waiting list. I was able to work with the contractor to prioritize that apartment for turnaround, and we got them moved in within a week. He was so grateful and left a very nice comment, appreciating that we went the extra mile to understand his situation and help him get the on-post housing he wanted for his family. Moments like that are really fulfilling and make me feel good about the work we do.



Q5: What kind of skills do you think are most essential to doing well in your job?

I believe the most essential skills are empathy, being a good listener, and having the willingness to go above and beyond for your customers, even if it means thinking outside the box at times to try to meet their needs and make them happy. We may not always be able to provide the exact thing the customer wants, because we’re restricted by regulations and actual availability, but it’s important to hear them out and work with them to see what we can offer that’s within our power to provide.



Q6: How would you summarize your personality in one sentence?

I’m outgoing, customer-oriented, and always willing to help.

