Pfc. Josiah Edness, Religious Affairs Specialist (56M) at the Religious Support Office (RSO), poses for a photo at the Panzer Chapel on Panzer Kaserne.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 06:40
|Photo ID:
|8715966
|VIRIN:
|241003-A-VD177-6916
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.07 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
