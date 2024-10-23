Military Kids Can Win a Share of $3,700 in Trending Toys in Exchange’s Toy Book Sweepstakes

Photo By Keiana Holleman | The Exchange’s Toy Book sweepstakes is launching Oct. 25! More than $3,700 in...... read more read more Photo By Keiana Holleman | The Exchange’s Toy Book sweepstakes is launching Oct. 25! More than $3,700 in trending toys and games are up for grabs through Nov. 27. Military shoppers worldwide can enter for a chance to win one of 80 prizes before the holidays. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is kicking off the holiday season with its Toy Book sweepstakes, giving away more than $3,700 in trending toys and games to military kids worldwide.



From Oct. 25 through Nov. 27, authorized shoppers 18 and older can enter to win one of 80 prizes:



• BMW 4-in-1 Red Push Car – (five prizes – $148.95 each)

• G.I. Joe Classified Series 60th Anniversary Deluxe Figure - Infantry – (five prizes – $34.95 each)

• G.I. Joe Classified Series 60th Anniversary Deluxe Figure – Sailor, Recon Diver – (five prizes – $34.95 each)

• Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Acolyte Masterworks Set – (five prizes –$49.95 each)

• Spider-Man Glow FX Feature Mask – (five prizes – $24.95 each)

• Beyblade X Battle Set – (five prizes – $49.95 each)

• Baby Alive Crawl N Play – (five prizes – $39.95 each)

• Nerf N-Series Infinite Blaster – (five prizes – $39.95 each)

• Nerf N-Series Gear-Up Pack – (five prizes – $24.95 each)

• Monopoly Go! – (five prizes – $19.95 each)

• Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter – (five prizes – $94.95 each)

• Peppa Pig Muddle Puddles doll – (five prizes – $39.95 each)

• Spidey & Friends Dance and Crawl Spidey – (five prizes – $49.95 each)

• Spidey & Friends Dino Webs Playset – (five prizes – $49.95 each)

• Play-Doh Spiderman Battle Playset – (five prizes – $19.95 each)

• Play-Doh Rainbow Swirls Ice Cream Playset – (five prizes – $19.95 each)



Military shoppers can browse a sneak peek of the annual Toy Book for the season’s hottest toys at military-exclusive prices at weeklyad.shopmyexchange.com/view/98336278/. The full book will be available at ShopMyExchange.com/weekly-ads beginning Oct. 25. Prices are valid through Nov. 27.



“This special sweepstakes kicks of the holiday season for America’s youngest heroes,” said Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange’s greatest gift is giving back to those who serve, and military kids serve too.”



Authorized shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to enter. Honorably discharged Veterans and Department of Defense civilians with shopping privileges can enter too. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa. No purchase is necessary to win. The drawing will take place on or about Dec. 1.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



