Breast cancer strikes again for one cancer survivor

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Oct. 23, 2024) – After beating breast cancer in 2022, retired Air Force Master Sgt. Danielle Griffith thought she was good – until she wasn’t.



The then 54-year-old was diagnosed with Ductal carcinoma in situ stage 0 breast cancer, which is the earliest stage of breast cancer. She had a lumpectomy and underwent radiation.



“I thought everything was good,” Griffith said. “I just would have to get either an MRI or a mammogram every six months.”



In July she went in for her screening mammogram not expecting anything significant, but the technician saw something and decided to do more scans.



“She had me go in that little room where they have you wait when you're getting not-so-good news,” Griffith said.



The radiologist came in and explained that she would need to get a biopsy.



“I was like, yeah, I've been there, done that, got the t-shirt, don't want another one,” she said laughingly. “I wasn’t freaking out or anything, just matter of fact, okay, let's get it done.”



She was in a meeting at work when she received the call. She had invasive ductal carcinoma, which happens when abnormal cells growing in the lining of the milk ducts change and invade breast tissue beyond the walls of the duct.



Invasive ductal carcinoma, also called infiltrating ductal carcinoma, is the most common type of breast cancer. About 80% of all breast cancers are IDC, according to the American Cancer Society.



Griffith was also diagnosed HER2-positive, ER-positive, and PR-positive, which is called triple-positive breast cancer. It's a subtype of HER2-positive breast cancer and accounts for about 10% of all breast cancer diagnoses.



“I thought I was good, just going on with my happy life, and two years later I have it (breast cancer) again,” Griffith said.



Griffith credits her faith in God for helping her deal with the news. “I'm not freaking out, I'm not bawling or anything like that, it's just a matter of fact, here's what we've got to do,” she said.



She and her husband met with Army Col. (Dr.) Guy Clifton, a surgical oncologist at Brooke Army Medical Center. “I immediately felt comfortable with him,” Griffith said.



Clifton explained that she would need surgery sooner rather than later because the cancer is aggressive. She needed to decide if she wanted to have a single mastectomy with reconstruction, double mastectomy with reconstruction, or no reconstruction surgery at all.



“I found an organization called ‘Not Putting on a Shirt’ and kind of fell in love with the idea of not having to go through multiple reconstructive surgeries,” she explained. “I decided on a double mastectomy with aesthetic flat closure, which means one surgery and I'm done. So, I don't have breasts anymore and I'm very, very happy with that decision.”



“Dr. Clifton was phenomenal in helping me achieve the outcome that I had wanted, and it was kind of an easy decision after speaking to the plastic surgeon,” she added.



“Danie has been a joy to get to know,” said Clifton. “I am privileged to be a part of her treatment team.”



“A comprehensive care team is important in treating breast cancer because we can achieve better outcomes with a cohesive, multidisciplinary team,” Clifton explained. “As we have studied breast cancer more, not only do we have better outcomes, but we also are better at avoiding unnecessary treatment. This works best and makes the patient’s experience better when all of the specialties involved are communicating well and are aligned on the treatment plan.”



Griffith is currently going through chemotherapy and immunotherapy, followed by radiation.



“So far I'm tolerating the chemo really well and a lot of that I think has to do with eating really well, walking, getting enough sleep and taking naps as I need them,” Griffith said. “I'm teleworking full time and the only days that I'm taking off are my treatment days.”



Griffith credits her the support of her husband, family, friends, coworkers, and BAMC’s care team for helping her through her treatment.



“I can't say enough about BAMC's breast cancer team,” she said. “The way they care for all of the breast cancer patients and just being a part of the military community and getting treatment at BAMC has just been incredible both times.”



Griffith is part of BAMC’s Life After Cancer Education Group, also known as LACE. She even helps arrange monthly luncheons for the group.



“LACE is just really about forging relationships and friendships,” Griffith said. “It's the people that you're going to be able to call at 2 a.m. No question is too dumb, no thought or feeling is invalid, because one of us has experienced it.”



“Even though it's a club nobody wants to belong to, once you're in the club you're well-loved and well taken care of,” she added.



Clifton wants to remind everyone that breast cancer screening is a critical part of health maintenance for women aged 40-74 years old.



“While breast cancer screening cannot prevent breast cancer, it can help catch it early when it is easier to treat,” he said. “However, it is not perfect, and women should still see a provider if they feel anything concerning in their breasts, even if the mammogram did not show anything concerning.”