Breast cancer strikes again for one cancer survivor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Col. (Dr.) Guy Clifton, surgical oncologist, examines retired Air Force Master Sgt. Danielle Griffith at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. Griffith is receiving treatment at BAMC for invasive ductal carcinoma, which happens when abnormal cells growing in the lining of the milk ducts change and invade breast tissue beyond the walls of the duct. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)