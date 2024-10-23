Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Breast cancer strikes again for one cancer survivor

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Breast cancer strikes again for one cancer survivor

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Army Col. (Dr.) Guy Clifton, surgical oncologist, examines retired Air Force Master Sgt. Danielle Griffith at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. Griffith is receiving treatment at BAMC for invasive ductal carcinoma, which happens when abnormal cells growing in the lining of the milk ducts change and invade breast tissue beyond the walls of the duct. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 14:55
    Photo ID: 8714288
    VIRIN: 241023-D-HZ730-5011
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 7.19 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breast cancer strikes again for one cancer survivor, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Breast cancer strikes again for one cancer survivor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    breast cancer
    oncology
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    carcinoma

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download