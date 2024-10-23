A long journey from patriot to citizen

CAMP FOGARTY, RI - “Growing up, my parents would continually remind me how they didn’t have the same opportunities that I have here in the states,” said Spc. Junior Canario, an infantryman assigned to Crusader Company, 1st Battalion, 143d Infantry Regiment (Airborne). “In their hometowns, they didn’t have the same opportunities for education or jobs, therefore, they often reminded me to make the most of what’s available to me in the U.S.”



Canario was born in the Dominican Republic and moved to the U.S. at an early age. As far back as he can remember, his parents echoed the message to maximize every opportunity possible. Taking their message to heart, he decided to enlist into the Rhode Island Army National Guard.



“I knew by enlisting, I could get my citizenship, so that was a reason,” said Canario. “But, honestly, I’m very patriotic. This country has given me a lot of opportunities, so I wanted to give back as well - so I decided to serve.”



Just several months after completing Infantry One-Station Unit Training (OSUT) and Basic Airborne Course, Canario deployed to Kosovo in May 2023 in support of Operation Joint Guardian, a NATO peacekeeping mission under the Kosovo Force (KFOR). During his deployment, Canario anticipated to receive his U.S. citizenship, but the naturalization process hit a roadblock.



“I don’t know what was going on with the paperwork,” said Canario. “I’m not sure if someone didn’t process the paperwork correctly or if it was denied, but my leadership stayed on top of it. They didn’t forget me.”



Sgt. 1st Class Brian Goodwin, Canario’s platoon sergeant at the time spent months trying to resolve the issue.



“We finally got a hold of one person that was willing to help us,” said Goodwin. “They stated all we simply needed to do was bring Canario to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration office [in Rhode Island].”



To ensure the naturalization process took place accordingly, Goodwin traveled with Canario back to Rhode Island to complete the process in person.



“We flew home. The next day I went to the immigration office, answered a few questions, passed my citizenship test, and then was told, ‘Congratulations, you’re now a U.S. citizen,’” said Canario. “I was sworn in with sergeant Goodwin there and the next day we traveled back to Kosovo. It was surreal.”



Goodwin said that he was extremely relieved that he and the rest of the leaders in Crusader Company were able to ensure Canario received his citizenship. He expressed his frustrations with how the process impacted Canario’s ability to take leave and explore Europe like many of his battle buddies but is happy to have helped Canario achieve his goal of becoming a U.S. citizen.



“I know this is all he really wanted, to become a citizen,” said Goodwin. “It was a big part of the reason he joined the military… Canario is a really good kid and a better soldier. I’m just happy that I could help him achieve his American citizenship.”



Canario said he is extremely grateful for the support he received from his chain of command and is inspired by his leaders. He hopes to one day lead and support his Soldiers in a similar manner—not just through words, but through action.

