The Way We CE: Optimizing Airfield Recovery with Mathematical Models

The Air Force is constantly innovating towards the future, and Airmen from installations across the country are essential to pushing the force forward. For Maj. Christopher Morales, a CE School Instructor, inspiration for problem-solving struck while developing his graduate school thesis at the Air Force Institute of Technology.



Morales’ journey to becoming a civil engineer began during his undergraduate years, where he first encountered the Air Force Civil Engineer community. “All my first experiences with civil engineer craftsmen and officers were phenomenal,” Morales recalls. “I got to see the hard work that folks were putting in, and the community aspect firsthand. I knew that I wanted to be a part of it.” The exposure sparked a deepening interest for Morales, which led him to Explosive Ordnance Disposal through the mentorship of Chief Master Sgt. Diana Rogers.



Nearly a decade after earning his undergraduate degree, Morales decided to pursue a graduate education. Drawing from his field experiences for his thesis, he identified a significant inefficiency in the airfield recovery process, specifically in the clearance of explosive hazards from runways. “Every time we discuss the process, we say it will take 60 minutes, but everyone recognizes the process is complicated by many variables and will likely take more or less time,” he explained. Despite this common understanding, there was no concrete way to measure the actual time needed.



Determined to find a solution, Morales set out to develop a more accurate model to predict the duration of the process, aiming to optimize airfield recovery and enhance overall operational efficiency.



To address the problem, Morales designed a mathematical model inspired by the vehicle routing problem—a method used by companies like Amazon to optimize delivery routes.



His research involved collaboration with Air Force experts to gather critical information about the equipment and techniques used in EOD operations. Morales worked with members of the Readiness Directorate of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, including John Stewart and Stephen Bailey, who provided critical data on new equipment, such as the RADBO, or Recovery of Airbase Denied by Ordnance, a laser-equipped truck used to neutralize unexploded ordnance. He also connected with former Tech. Sgt., now 2d Lt., Kyle Riedinger from the 554th RED HORSE Squadron, who provided vital training data that Morales used to compare against his own model.



Throughout a year full of research and development, Morales received strong mentorship from both academic and field experts. “My advisors at graduate school, Maj. Brigham Moore and Lt. Col. Ben Knost, helped a lot from the academic standpoint,” Morales said. He also had valuable input from Lt. Col. Craig Poulin, who brought his experience from the 801st RED HORSE Training Squadron, and Lt. Col. Dan Blomberg from the EOD community.



“They served as sounding boards,” Morales added. “I’d often ask, ‘This is what I’m working on—how does it sound? Do you think there’s value in pursuing this research?’” He also expressed appreciation for the 554th RED HORSE team in Guam, who provided support and insights throughout the process.



One of the most significant hurdles Morales encountered while developing his model was the lack of sufficient computing power to process the complex calculations. To overcome this challenge, Morales created an innovative workaround: developing a heuristic—a “cheat code” in optimization—that provided an approximate solution for the model to work from. This creative solution allowed Morales to bypass the limitations of computing power while still producing reliable and actionable results.



Another obstacle Morales faced was an overall lack of reliable data to validate the model’s accuracy. However, by using the limited data available and tweaking certain variables, such as the number of personnel involved in specific tasks, he was able to produce valid results. The model demonstrated that tasks could be completed with fewer personnel while maintaining the same timeframe. To further test this, Morales turned to his former colleague, Master Sgt. John Mitchell. “I knew John was doing training related to the way my model worked. He was able to test it for me and verify that the results were accurate,” Morales noted. This validation in real-world training scenarios was crucial in confirming that the model could be applied beyond theory, opening the door for broader use.



Morales envisions refining this model, making it more user-friendly and applicable across the Air Force in the future. “I recognize that I’m probably the only person that knows how to use what I made,” he admits, acknowledging the potential to create a more accessible version. His ultimate goal is to scale the solution for use at multiple installations, improving efficiency across the board. “There’s still a lot of work to be done, but I feel like I laid the groundwork to show that this is something we could utilize Air Force-wide if we get the correct platform,” he said.



Reflecting on his journey, Morales encourages other Airmen to leverage the resources and mentorship available to them. “You’re not going to be the expert in everything, but there are people who want to and are willing to help you along the way,” he said, emphasizing the importance of collaboration.



Even when balancing the daily demands of their jobs, Morales believes that Airmen can push the boundaries of innovation and improve processes across the force. Opportunities like the Air Force Institute of Technology's Graduate Engineering Management Program, for example, allows civil engineer officers the space to focus on solving complex Air Force challenges. “We now have the time and resources to invest in big problems and find solutions to those problems,” Morales emphasized.



Morales’ work—rooted in collaboration, persistence, and creative problem-solving—serves as an example of how innovation can lead to real-world improvements. As the Air Force continues to evolve, it’s the ingenuity and dedication of Airmen like Morales that will propel the service into the future, ensuring that the Air Force remains at the forefront of progress.