    The Way We CE: Optimizing Airfield Recovery with Mathematical Models

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Maj. Christopher Morales recognized that the existing process for clearing explosive hazards from runways lacked a reliable way to predict how long the task would take, often causing delays. Determined to find a solution, Morales developed a mathematical model inspired by delivery route optimization with the goal of predicting task durations more accurately. Through collaboration and testing with real-world data, his model accurately demonstrated that tasks could be completed with fewer personnel. Morales’ research offers a new approach to streamline airfield recovery operations.

    TAGS

    USAF
    AFIT
    Air Force Institute of Technology
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    Graduate School of Engineering and Management
    The Way We CE

