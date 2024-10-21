The Way We CE: Optimizing Airfield Recovery with Mathematical Models

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Christopher Morales recognized that the existing process for clearing explosive hazards from runways lacked a reliable way to predict how long the task would take, often causing delays. Determined to find a solution, Morales developed a mathematical model inspired by delivery route optimization with the goal of predicting task durations more accurately. Through collaboration and testing with real-world data, his model accurately demonstrated that tasks could be completed with fewer personnel. Morales’ research offers a new approach to streamline airfield recovery operations.