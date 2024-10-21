Maj. Christopher Morales recognized that the existing process for clearing explosive hazards from runways lacked a reliable way to predict how long the task would take, often causing delays. Determined to find a solution, Morales developed a mathematical model inspired by delivery route optimization with the goal of predicting task durations more accurately. Through collaboration and testing with real-world data, his model accurately demonstrated that tasks could be completed with fewer personnel. Morales’ research offers a new approach to streamline airfield recovery operations.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 15:42
|Photo ID:
|8712221
|VIRIN:
|241022-O-UM138-5730
|Resolution:
|1200x1500
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Way We CE: Optimizing Airfield Recovery with Mathematical Models, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Way We CE: Optimizing Airfield Recovery with Mathematical Models
No keywords found.