Brig. Gen. Preston McFarren’s Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex emersion

Brig. Gen. Preston McFarren, Mobilization Assistant to the Air Force Sustainment Center Commander, visited the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex for a deep dive into the depot's operations Oct. 17, 2024.



Brig. Gen Brian Moore, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, briefed McFarren on the OC-ALC’s mission. McFarren then visited the following shops: the Process, Repair, Operations, and Critical Tooling shop, KC-135 Programmed Depot maintenance, F-135 engine line, and the B-52 PDM, where he received briefings and watched demonstrations of the critical work being done to sustain top-quality depot maintenance and OC-ALC’s support to the warfighter.



“The top takeaway that I would want any Air Force senior leader to know is how dynamic the workload is here at Tinker," said McFarren. "All the different things we touch are critical to our ability to support the warfighter and the Great Power Competition effort. I want to make sure that people understand that for as much as we're doing here at the OC-ALC, we could be doing more. There is capacity here. We can surge; the Air Force would not be the warfighting organization that it is without what the depot does."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2024 Date Posted: 10.22.2024 14:50 Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US