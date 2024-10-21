YPG has big display at annual Yuma Community Expo

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare and personnel from the YPG Public Affairs Office engaged with eventgoers at the heavily-attended Yuma Community Expo on October 19.
YPG's footprint at the event was the largest in five years, with a 30-foot booth consisting of a large photo display, a dynamic video of the mission in action in a seating area at the rear of the booth, vintage Army helmets to get up close and personal with, and plenty of giveaway items.
YPG personnel participate in a variety of major community events throughout the year, from the Yuma Air Show to the Yuma Military Appreciation Day and others. YPG Soldiers will march in the upcoming Veterans Day Parade on November 11th.
