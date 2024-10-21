Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Public Affairs Officer Mark Schauer (left, at table) and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare (right, at table) engage with eventgoers at the heavily attended Yuma Community Expo on October 19, 2024. YPG's footprint at the event was the largest in five years, consisting of a large photo display, a dynamic video of the mission in action in a seating area at the rear of the booth, vintage Army helmets to get up close and personal with, and plenty of giveaway items

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 19:01
    Photo ID: 8710029
    VIRIN: 241019-A-IK096-5520
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground has big display at annual Yuma Community Expo, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

