U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Public Affairs Officer Mark Schauer (left, at table) and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare (right, at table) engage with eventgoers at the heavily attended Yuma Community Expo on October 19, 2024. YPG's footprint at the event was the largest in five years, consisting of a large photo display, a dynamic video of the mission in action in a seating area at the rear of the booth, vintage Army helmets to get up close and personal with, and plenty of giveaway items
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 19:01
|Photo ID:
|8710029
|VIRIN:
|241019-A-IK096-5520
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground has big display at annual Yuma Community Expo, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
