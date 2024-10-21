U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground has big display at annual Yuma Community Expo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Public Affairs Officer Mark Schauer (left, at table) and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare (right, at table) engage with eventgoers at the heavily attended Yuma Community Expo on October 19, 2024. YPG's footprint at the event was the largest in five years, consisting of a large photo display, a dynamic video of the mission in action in a seating area at the rear of the booth, vintage Army helmets to get up close and personal with, and plenty of giveaway items