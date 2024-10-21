Yongsan-Casey commander receives honorary citizenship

CAMP CASEY, South Korea – Col. Edward Cho, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, becomes an honorary citizen of Dongducheon city and Yongsan-gu in recognition of his strong ties to surrounding communities on Oct. 2 and 18 respectively.



During the 44th Dongducheon Citizen’s Day, Cho was recognized for his strong rapport with the local community leaders and efforts to arrange events for Soldiers and local citizens to come together to gain a familiarity of culture, trust, and a higher sense of morale.



On Sept. 28, over 4,000 South Korean citizens were welcomed onto Camp Casey during an Autumn Friendship Festival held in conjunction with Dongducheon city’s 17th Korean-American Friendship Festival. The days’ events included food, games, performances by the Eighth Army Rock Band, a ten-minute fireworks show, and more.



“I think the festival is a great experience to bring the community together. There’s a great amount of events on and off post that keep everyone involved and engaged. The rock band was also an amazing addition. They had an awesome performance.” said Pfc. Malakai Corley.



Mayor Park Hyung-Deok, Dongducheon mayor, distributed an honorary award of

achievement to Cho himself, who received the Certificate of Honorary Citizenship Award.



“In appreciation of your friendship shown to our city, and in order to commemorate it, I have the privilege of extending, on behalf of the citizen’s of Dongducheon, our gratitude and conferring the title of Honorary Citizen upon,” said Park.



These relationships fortify the connections that the U.S. Army has with the Republic of Korea. In an exchange of culture and understanding, U.S. Army Garrison continues to gain the support of Dongducheon through the many charity events in the local community and donations.



“All of these achievements are the result of the team efforts of Dongducheon City Hall, National assembly members, council members, and all of the participating citizens since the launch of the 8th elected Mayor and his administration,” says Park. “In addition, we will move forward with the citizen’s countermeasures committee to achieve long-term projects such as protection of military facilities, resolution of overlapping restrictions in the area, compensation for the stationing of U.S. troops, and finalization of base return plans.”



Mayor Park Hee-Young, the mayor of Yongsan-gu, held a commemorative event at the Yongsan Art Hall on the occasion of the 31st Yongsan District Day. It was here that Cho was awarded honorary Yongsan citizenship on Oct. 18.



“This award fills me with immense pride, not for myself, but for the values and sacrifices our entire unit embodies every day. I’m truly grateful for the recognition and for the

opportunity to work alongside inspiring leaders like Mayor Park and the members of the National Assembly,” said Cho.



“I am extremely grateful to Mayor Park Hee-Young for her unwavering support and partnership with Yongsan Garrison and the community,” said Cho. “I appreciate her commitment to fostering strong ties between the military and the local community. Such collaboration enhances mutual respect and understanding, vital for both the military and the city of Yongsan.”



Dongducheon and Yongsan are home to the U.S. Army bases, Camp Casey and K-16 Air Base. It is important to build healthy relations between military service members, civilians, families, and community leaders alike by coming together and participating in such events.

