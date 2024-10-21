Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Yongsan-Casey commander receives honorary citizenship

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Yongsan-Casey commander receives honorary citizenship

    SEOUL, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho receives an honorary citizenship award at the Yongsan Art Hall commemorative event during the 31st Yongsan District Day event on Oct. 18. As a sign of the great partnership between Yongsan and the U.S. military, Mayor Park Hee-Young presents Cho with the honorary citizen award. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 03:46
    Photo ID: 8710685
    VIRIN: 241018-A-BW769-8163
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.56 MB
    Location: SEOUL, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey commander receives honorary citizenship, by PFC Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yongsan-Casey commander receives honorary citizenship

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM-Pacific
    Target_News_AsiaPacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download