USAG Yongsan-Casey commander receives honorary citizenship

U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho receives an honorary citizenship award at the Yongsan Art Hall commemorative event during the 31st Yongsan District Day event on Oct. 18. As a sign of the great partnership between Yongsan and the U.S. military, Mayor Park Hee-Young presents Cho with the honorary citizen award. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker)
|10.18.2024
|10.22.2024 03:46
|8710685
|241018-A-BW769-8163
|6720x4480
|7.56 MB
|SEOUL, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|4
|0
Yongsan-Casey commander receives honorary citizenship
