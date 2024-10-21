USAG Yongsan-Casey commander receives honorary citizenship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho receives an honorary citizenship award at the Yongsan Art Hall commemorative event during the 31st Yongsan District Day event on Oct. 18. As a sign of the great partnership between Yongsan and the U.S. military, Mayor Park Hee-Young presents Cho with the honorary citizen award. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker)