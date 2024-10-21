U.S. military conducts airfield seizure exercise, demonstrates strategic capabilities in Palau

Photo By Senior Airman Mark Sulaica | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing load a High...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Mark Sulaica | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing load a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) into a C-17 Globemaster III during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam-Hawaii Oct. 10, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica) see less | View Image Page

From Oct. 10-11, 2024, the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division conducted an airfield seizure exercise as part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01. The operation involved six C-17 Globemaster IIIs from the 15th Wing, 62nd Airlift Wing and the 3rd Wing, which airlifted U.S. Army Rangers and supportive units to the island of Palau.



The exercise unfolded in three phases. Phase I began with the U.S. Army’s 75th Rangers Regiment securing the airfield.



Once the airfield was secured, soldiers from the 17th Field Artillery Brigade unloaded at Roman Tmetuchl International Airport. They operated the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) alongside other units to deliver critical support and launch six missiles. U.S. Space Force Airmen from the 109th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron provided secure communications for the HIMARS and ground forces in Palau, ensuring mission success.



U.S. Army Capt. Mike Day, 17th Field Artillery Brigade Alpha Battery commander, oversaw the firing of one of the HIMARS in Palau and explained the capabilities of the HIMARS in different environments.



“The HIMARS is easily transportable by rail, sea, or air, enabling it to respond quickly and provide long-range fires,” said Day. “This exercise was a valuable training opportunity for the soldiers on the ground and the planners who organized it.”



Phase II focused on crew swaps, and engaging enemy targets leading to the redeployment of the HIMARS onto the C-17 Globemaster IIIs. After conducting live-fire operations, the joint force returned to the aircraft.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Logan Sutton, 535th Airlift Squadron commander and deputy air mission commander during the operation, explained how the C-17s cargo hold served as a launchpad for rapid deployment, transporting troops and heavy equipment over vast distances.



“This event showcased the ability of the joint force to quickly maneuver on demand to achieve effects,” said Sutton. “Whether humanitarian and disaster relief or contingency operations, the C-17 enables rapid power projection across the globe.”



Phase III involved egress to Guam and recovery at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. With the airfield secured, and the HIMARS successfully launched, equipment was returned to the C-17s, along with the U.S. Army soldiers who were then transported back to their bases.



Sutton reflected on the joint force exercise saying, “Together with our joint, total force and partner nation teammates, we advanced combat interoperability through this iteration of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center.”



This successful exercise demonstrated joint capabilities and operational readiness, reinforcing the military’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.