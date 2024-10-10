Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th Field Artillery Brigade deploys High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during JPMRC 25-01 [Image 6 of 13]

    17th Field Artillery Brigade deploys High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during JPMRC 25-01

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Justin Stanley, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, approaches the nation of Palau during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01 flying over the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 11, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 23:02
    Photo ID: 8699746
    VIRIN: 241011-F-NW874-1095
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    This work, 17th Field Artillery Brigade deploys High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during JPMRC 25-01 [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

