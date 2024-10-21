Schofield Barracks CDC Achieves Reaccreditation, Maintaining Top-Quality Standards

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawai’i – The Schofield Barracks Child Development Center (CDC), alongside Child and Youth Services (CYS), recently achieved reaccreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), reaffirming its commitment to providing top-quality care for children and families within the Schofield Barracks community. This five-year accreditation certifies that the CDC continues to meet and exceed the highest standards in early childhood education, a benchmark it must uphold throughout the accreditation period.



“The reaccreditation process is more than just a box to check,” said Deborah Conklin, Director of Schofield Barracks CDC. “It certifies that we’re meeting these rigorous standards every day, providing children with the best possible care and education.”



In preparation for the NAEYC inspection, the team at the CDC meticulously reviewed the standards, ensuring every area was aligned with the latest educational practices. “We went through the standards with a fine-tooth comb,” Conklin explained. “The team demonstrated our readiness during the inspection, with Region playing the role of the inspector, which set us up for a smooth and successful accreditation process.”



Achieving this high score was no small feat. It required the team to invest countless hours to ensure that their curriculum supported children’s optimal development across all domains. “Our efforts focused on enhancing the curriculum to meet the latest standards in early childhood education, evaluating and improving our programming along the way,” Conklin added.



While the process was intensive, it was also a true testament to teamwork. Staff from various departments, including management, educators, trainers, and even maintenance and kitchen staff, collaborated to prepare for the accreditation. “Each team member had specific roles and responsibilities, and we worked closely with our Installation Directorate of Programs (ID-P) team to further refine our program,” Conklin said. “This experience highlighted the power of teamwork and our shared commitment to quality.”



The benefits of reaccreditation extend far beyond the walls of the CDC. For children, it ensures continued access to high-quality early education, critical for their growth and school readiness. Families can rest assured knowing their children are in a safe, nurturing environment that promotes their overall well-being. The reaccreditation also enhances the reputation of Schofield Barracks, underscoring the installation’s dedication to supporting military families and fostering a strong educational foundation for future generations.



“Our children continue to receive the best care, and families can trust that we meet the highest standards every day,” Conklin noted. “This reaccreditation ensures that Schofield Barracks remains a leader in early childhood education.”



Looking ahead, the CDC and CYS teams are committed to ongoing improvement. Plans are already underway to further enhance the curriculum with the latest educational research, provide continuous professional development for staff, and upgrade the physical environment to ensure it remains safe and conducive to learning. “We’re also working to increase parent engagement through workshops and feedback sessions,” Conklin said. “Our goal is to ensure that our services continue to meet the needs and expectations of the families we serve.”



The reaccreditation is a proud achievement for Schofield Barracks, one that reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire CDC team. It stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to the highest standards in early childhood education.



For more information, please contact Schofield Barracks Child Development Center at (808) 787-4173 or website at [https://hawaii.armymwr.com/programs/child-development-centers-cdc]

