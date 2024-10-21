Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Schofield Barracks CDC Achieves Reaccreditation, Maintaining Top-Quality Standards

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Eric Tagayuna 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    Col. Rachel Sullivan, garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Hawai'i Commander engages with children during a visit at the Schofield Barracks Child Development Center.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 17:53
    Location: HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Schofield Barracks CDC Achieves Reaccreditation, Maintaining Top-Quality Standards, by Eric Tagayuna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army

