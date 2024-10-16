41st Surface Line Week Kicks Off in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (Oct. 21, 2024) – Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP) kicked off the 41st Surface Line Week (SLW) Pacific competition at Naval Base San Diego, Oct. 21.



The two-week competition highlights professional and athletic skills while enhancing camaraderie and team building among the Surface Force. About 1,000 Sailors, Marines and Department of the Navy civilians are expected to participate.



“This year’s motto is Stronger Together – Fight and Win! Surface Line Week provides an opportunity for our sailors to showcase their skills and training while building bonds and relationships across the waterfront,” said Lt. Jazzmine Ennals, SLW coordinator.



SLW consists of seven athletic, five professional, and two additional events, such as Damage Control Olympics, Marksmanship, Navigation Olympics, and Shiphandling. Activities culminate with an awards ceremony, Friday, October 25.



Participants are active duty, regularly assigned Navy Reserve or other military personnel and government civilians formally attached to a Navy command. Commands earn points as they compete in the different events to determine large, medium and small unit winners.



The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.



CNSP will post highlights and updates on Facebook at https://facebook.com/surfacewarriors



For more news from Naval Surface Forces, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/ and www.dvidshub.net/unit/COMNAVSURFPAC.

