Kimberly Dunn Recognized as 2024 NAESP National Distinguished Principal

Courtesy Photo | Kimberly Dunn, Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Fort Knox Community...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Kimberly Dunn, Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Fort Knox Community Superintendent, poses with her award, a bell inscribed with The Great Seal of the United States on the front and National Distinguished Principal, 2024, Kimberly Dunn, Dept. of Defense Education Activity, and National Association of Elementary School Principals on the back. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

Kimberly S. Dunn, Fort Knox Community Superintendent, for her time as principal of Dexter Elementary School has been honored as one of 37 outstanding elementary and middle-level principals across the nation, receiving the prestigious 2024 National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) National Distinguished Principal award.



Since 1984, the National Distinguished Principal program has recognized principals who make outstanding contributions to their schools and communities. The NAESP, founded in 1921, serves as the leading advocate for elementary and middle-level principals, supporting school leaders with essential resources and professional development.



Dunn, who was also named the 2024 Principal of the Year for Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), expressed deep gratitude for this national recognition. “I am truly honored to be named as a National Distinguished Principal. This recognition is not mine alone but belongs to the entire team I’ve had the privilege of working with. Their dedication, collaboration, and unwavering support have been the driving force behind every success we’ve achieved together. I am incredibly proud to represent the outstanding principals in our agency, whose tireless work and passion for education inspire me every day.”



Under Dunn’s leadership, Dexter Elementary School went through a remarkable transformation, becoming a leader within the DoDEA Southeast District. Key initiatives, such as streamlining operations through an internal audit process and enhancing academic performance, helped the school rise from ninth to fifth place in DoDEA math summative assessment rankings within a year. In addition to academic success, her leadership strengthened community and parental involvement, adding four new partners and securing the support of 30 organizations, which led to the school's PTO receiving Fort Moore's Volunteer of the Year award. Her focus on school culture, through initiatives like a schoolwide communication plan and the "Lucky Duck" process for recognizing teachers, has also significantly boosted morale and engagement.



Dr. Judith Minor, DoDEA Americas Director for Student Excellence, offered her congratulations, saying, “Kimberly Dunn’s leadership exemplifies the commitment, vision, and care that drive excellence in education. Her recognition as a National Distinguished Principal reflects not only her remarkable dedication but also the profound impact she has had on her students, staff, and the entire school community. We are incredibly proud of her achievements, and she continues to set a high standard for leadership in education.”



Dunn’s career in education spans various roles, from a gifted education teacher and instructional support specialist to her leadership positions within DoDEA. Her journey highlights her unwavering commitment to academic excellence and her focus on enhancing educational outcomes for all students.



This recognition comes during National Principals Month, a time dedicated to honoring the essential role that school principals play in the success of students. The 2024 honorees represent the very best in educational leadership, serving schools where academic and social programs meet the needs of all students and where strong community ties enhance learning outcomes.



DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.